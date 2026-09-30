PM Modi speaks with Trump: What happened during their latest call?

PM Modi and Donald Trump spoke over the phone amid ongoing India-US trade talks and also reviewed cooperation in key sectors such as defence and energy, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including defence, energy, trade, and critical technologies. According to a PMO release, Modi and Trump reaffirmed their commitment to take the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward.

PM Modi and President Trump also talked about regional and international developments along with their efforts to promote global peace and security. ''The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest,'' the release said.

Informing about the 'productive conversation' with Trump, PM Modi took to his X handle and wrote, ''Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward. We also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including ongoing efforts to advance global peace and security.''

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Had a productive conversation with President Trump. We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward.



We also exchanged… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation today with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.



The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest.… https://t.co/m0ZjQO2DO4 pic.twitter.com/3eKd2uHMeN — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

This development came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a strong statement while interacting with prominent members of the Asia Society in New York. ''There was once a narrative in America that we don’t like India having too many options. We want you to focus on your relationship with us, even though America kept its options open. Today that pretence has dropped,'' Jaishankar had said.

Meanwhile, India and the US have been engaged in talks to finalise a trade deal, and the EAM, during his recent visit, confirmed that the two sides have now moved closer to an understanding. ''Expectation that it could rapidly move forward, I think was tested against a ground reality which was much more complex. So today, I think we have reached a situation where there is more or less an understanding on the trade agreement,'' he said.