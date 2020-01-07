PM Modi speaks to US President Donald Trump, expresses desire enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump and expressed his desire to continue to work with him to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, a statement from the PMO said on Tuesday.

Modi conveyed new year greetings to Trump and wished his family and the people of the United States good health, prosperity and success in the new year.

During the conversation, the PM stated that India-US relations, which are built on trust, mutual respect and understanding, have grown from strength to strength.

He further highlighted the significant progress made in deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the previous year and expressed his desire to continue to work with President Trump for enhancing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

President Trump also wished the people of India prosperity and progress in the New Year, the statement said.

He expressed satisfaction at the achievements in the relationship in the last few years and reiterated his readiness for further deepening bilateral cooperation.