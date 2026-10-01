PM Modi speaks to Smit Machchar's wife, parents; knows about family of pilot who averted second 9/11 attack

PM Modi spoke to the family of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot in ICU in Tabuk after being attacked mid-air on flydubai flight FZ1073, praising him for saving 180 lives with a brave emergency landing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the wife and parents of Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot who was seriously injured after being attacked by his co-pilot during a flydubai flight and managed to save nearly 180 lives with his brave landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

PM Modi speaks to Smit Machchhar's family

Prime Minister Modi commended Machchhar's bravery in thwarting an attack during a flydubai flight FZ1073. Despite serious injuries from an alleged assault by the co-pilot, Machchhar unlocked the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to subdue the attacker and facilitate an emergency landing in Tabuk. Modi conveyed his support to Machchhar's family while he remains hospitalised in the ICU.

PM Modi praised the unnamed co-pilot as a "HERO" on X, expressing India's pride and assuring the family that Indian missions are coordinating with local authorities to support them. Following the incident, Flydubai has temporarily suspended flights to and from Israel.

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Know about Smit Machchhar and his family

Smit Machchhar has family in Surat, Gujarat, but he is from Ghatkopar, Mumbai. His family owns and operates a conventional textile company. He changed careers after school: trade, aviation, aviation, trade, trade, but later. He has over 13 years of experience and roughly 9,750 flying hours, predominantly on Boeing 737 aeroplanes. Before joining flydubai in June 2022 as a direct-entry captain, he spent almost 11 years with SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain. He has a brother who is also a pilot and recently joined flydubai.