PM Modi speaks to President Putin, says exchanged perspectives on Russia-Ukraine conflict

He also reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and insights from his recent visit to Ukraine.

He also reiterated India's firm commitment to supporting an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine. PM Modi in a post on X said the two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

"Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.

Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early,… August 27, 2024

PM Modi had on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.