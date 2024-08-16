'He assured...': PM Modi speaks to Muhammad Yunus amid unrest in Bangladesh

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ITR refund scam: IT dept warns taxpayers of this new scam, know what it is here

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: What is delimitation that paved the road for these Elections?

Who is Jasveen Sangha? Indian-origin drug lord, 'Ketamine Queen of US' charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death

BeyondH1B: Indian students have a co-pilot for their American visa journey

Assembly Election 2024: Bypoll in Wayanad cannot be held due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ITR refund scam: IT dept warns taxpayers of this new scam, know what it is here

ITR refund scam: IT dept warns taxpayers of this new scam, know what it is here

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: What is delimitation that paved the road for these Elections?

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: What is delimitation that paved the road for these Elections?

Who is Jasveen Sangha? Indian-origin drug lord, 'Ketamine Queen of US' charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death

Who is Jasveen Sangha? Indian-origin drug lord, 'Ketamine Queen of US' charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death

5 star kids who lent their voices to animated films and series

5 star kids who lent their voices to animated films and series

10 animals that glow in the dark

10 animals that glow in the dark

7 films, including 5 blockbusters, Ajay Devgn rejected

7 films, including 5 blockbusters, Ajay Devgn rejected

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

Who is Jasveen Sangha? Indian-origin drug lord, 'Ketamine Queen of US' charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death

Who is Jasveen Sangha? Indian-origin drug lord, 'Ketamine Queen of US' charged in Friends star Matthew Perry's death

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

HomeIndia

India

'He assured...': PM Modi speaks to Muhammad Yunus amid unrest in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he had a word with Muhammad Yunus on the prevailing situation in Bangladesh.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 05:08 PM IST

'He assured...': PM Modi speaks to Muhammad Yunus amid unrest in Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noble laureate Muhammad Yunus (File photo)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh triggered by the exile of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the anti-government protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, i.e., August 16, stated through a social media post that he had a word with Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, and the latter assured him of protection, safety and security of the Hindus and other minority communities. 

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus,@ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh."

 

 

The Prime Minister further remarked that noble laureate Muhammad Yunus assured him of protection, safety and security of the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, amid the violence. 

"He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh", PM Modi added. 

Notably, the Hindus along with other minority communities in Bangladesh spent anxious hours after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of Prime Minister.

The anti-government protests, which started as a call for abolition of the quota system providing for 30% reservation in government jobs to the veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh war, turned into violent attacks against the minorities. Around 232 people died in the violence, with many houses, temples, offices, coming under attacks. 

Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus, after taking charge as the head of thge interim government, appealed for peace, calling the attacks against minorities 'heinous'. He later visited the Dhakeshwari Temple, based in capital Dhaka, and asserted that 'rights are equal fro everyone'. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi appealed to Yunus to ensure the safety of the minority communities. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL-MTNL to bring...

Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Sunil Bharti's Airtel to face tough competition as BSNL-MTNL to bring...

Mukesh Ambani's next big move as his company gives big contract for...

Mukesh Ambani's next big move as his company gives big contract for...

Viral video: Desi girl's alluring dance to 'Makhna' raises temperature on internet, watch

Viral video: Desi girl's alluring dance to 'Makhna' raises temperature on internet, watch

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Himachal, Kerala, check detailed forecast

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR, Himachal, Kerala, check detailed forecast

Rs 700 For 1.8 km: Man's post about Uber fare goes viral

Rs 700 For 1.8 km: Man's post about Uber fare goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Meet Akshay Kumar's heroine, once TV's highest-paid actress, who has only 2 hits, never became top star; is now…

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Aattam, Ponniyin Selvan, Gulmohar, Kantara; where to watch National Awards 2024-winning films on OTT

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

Highest grossing Indian film earned Rs 3650 crore; more than RRR, Animal, Kalki combined, budget was just Rs 1.5 crore

6 go-to destination in Nagaland's Kohima

6 go-to destination in Nagaland's Kohima

6 hidden treasures to explore in Jammu and Kashmir

6 hidden treasures to explore in Jammu and Kashmir

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement