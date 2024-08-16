'He assured...': PM Modi speaks to Muhammad Yunus amid unrest in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he had a word with Muhammad Yunus on the prevailing situation in Bangladesh.

Amid the unrest in Bangladesh triggered by the exile of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following the anti-government protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, i.e., August 16, stated through a social media post that he had a word with Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, and the latter assured him of protection, safety and security of the Hindus and other minority communities.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi wrote, "Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus,@ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh."

Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2024

The Prime Minister further remarked that noble laureate Muhammad Yunus assured him of protection, safety and security of the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, amid the violence.

"He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh", PM Modi added.

Notably, the Hindus along with other minority communities in Bangladesh spent anxious hours after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of Prime Minister.

The anti-government protests, which started as a call for abolition of the quota system providing for 30% reservation in government jobs to the veterans of the 1971 Bangladesh war, turned into violent attacks against the minorities. Around 232 people died in the violence, with many houses, temples, offices, coming under attacks.

Noble laureate Muhammad Yunus, after taking charge as the head of thge interim government, appealed for peace, calling the attacks against minorities 'heinous'. He later visited the Dhakeshwari Temple, based in capital Dhaka, and asserted that 'rights are equal fro everyone'.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi appealed to Yunus to ensure the safety of the minority communities.