INDIA

PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'

PM Modi expressed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 09:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The discussion came after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly killed in joint strikes by the United States and Israel, sparking strong reactions and violence across the region.

India's stance on the conflict

In a post on X, the Prime Minsiter said he held a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu and expressed India's concerns over recent developments amd emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority.

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," the Prime Minister wrote.

In a subsequent post, he added, "I spoke by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. I expressed India's concern regarding the recent developments and emphasised that the security of citizens is the utmost priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities."

Furthermore, PM Modi also said he spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the recent attacks on the UAE, expressing condolences over the loss of lives.

Condemning attacks on the UAE

PM Modi also spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, strongly condemning the recent attacks on the UAE and expressing condolences over the loss of lives.

"Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability," the PM said.

Background of the conflict

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28. US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

(With ANI inputs)

