PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The discussion came after Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly killed in joint strikes by the United States and Israel, sparking strong reactions and violence across the region.

India's stance on the conflict

"Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," the Prime Minister wrote.

Condemning attacks on the UAE

"Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability," the PM said.

Background of the conflict

The conversation comes amid heightened tensions after a joint missile strike titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran on February 28. US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media have confirmed that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the February 28 US-Israel strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

(With ANI inputs)