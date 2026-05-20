PM Modi ‘Snake charmer’ cartoon in Norway newspaper with ‘clever and slightly annoying’ tag sparks row

A cartoon depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a snake charmer was published by Norway's largest newspaper, Aftenposten, alongside an opinion piece published just hours before Modi touched down in the Norwegian capital. The piece has a headline that roughly translates to "A clever and slightly annoying man," which examines India's growing interest in the Nordic region. For decades, the term "snake charmer" has been used by the West to portray India as a primitive or exotic place. The latest stereotypical representation sparked a row, with several calling it racist.