FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What is Israel’s ‘yellow line’? Gaza-style boundary introduced in Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem sets conditions for peace with Israel; says ‘ceasefire must be from both sided’

PM Modi slams opposition after women’s bill setback in Lok Sabha, says 'oppn committed foeticide’

Gold, silver prices today, April 19, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Praful Hingne’s final-over heroics seal Sunrisers Hyderabad win; Malinga takes three, Nitish Reddy two

US Intelligence flags Asim Munir as ‘Red Flag’ issue for Trump administration: Report

Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account after old tweets targeting PM Modi, praising Arvind Kejriwal resurface

India takes BIG action after two Indian-flagged ships fired by Iran in Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Secretary conveys 'deep concern' to Iranian envoy

Ukraine Shooting Horror: 5 Killed as gunman opens fire, takes hostages in Kyiv; Attacker shot dead by police

Peyush Bansal's Lenskart releases fresh In-Store Style Guide following major 'No bindi, No tilak' controversy; Check what's allowed, banned

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Praful Hingne’s final-over heroics seal Sunrisers Hyderabad win; Malinga takes three, Nitish Reddy two

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Praful Hingne’s final-over heroics seal Sunrisers Hyderaba

Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account after old tweets targeting PM Modi, praising Arvind Kejriwal resurface

Who is Nidhi Mittal? Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s wife deactivates X account

India takes BIG action after two Indian-flagged ships fired by Iran in Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Secretary conveys 'deep concern' to Iranian envoy

India takes BIG action after two Indian-flagged ships fired by Iran...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi slams opposition after women’s bill setback in Lok Sabha, says 'oppn committed foeticide’

The Women’s Reservation Bill failed in the Lok Sabha after falling short of the required majority.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

PM Modi slams opposition after women’s bill setback in Lok Sabha, says 'oppn committed foeticide’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s effort to pass a landmark law guaranteeing greater political representation for women hit a roadblock in Parliament, as the proposed constitutional amendment failed to secure the required majority in the Lok Sabha. The government needed a two-thirds vote to push through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, but the numbers fell short, with 298 members supporting it and 230 opposing it.

The legislation aimed to significantly expand the size of the Lok Sabha and reserve 33 percent of seats for women in both Parliament and state assemblies. Following the setback, two related bills linked to the proposal were not taken up for voting.

PM Modi Criticises Opposition Parties

In a national address, Narendra Modi strongly criticised opposition parties, accusing them of deliberately obstructing the bill. He used sharp language to describe the outcome, alleging that parties such as the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had undermined a genuine effort to empower women.

According to him, political interests were placed above national priorities, leading to the bill’s defeat. He also expressed disappointment, saying they committed what he called 'foeticide of this honest endeavour'.

'Before the eyes of the entire nation, the Congress and its allies have committed the foeticide of this honest endeavour. Parties like the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the DMK are the perpetrators of this act. They have committed an offence against the Constitution and against the womanhood of this country,' he said.

Apology to Women Across the Country

The Prime Minister acknowledged the setback and issued an apology to women nationwide. He said the government had made sincere efforts to push forward reforms but was unable to achieve the desired outcome due to lack of support in Parliament.

He emphasised that the proposed legislation was intended to accelerate women’s participation in governance and strengthen democratic representation.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

The failure of the bill has intensified political tensions, with the ruling government blaming opposition parties, including the All India Trinamool Congress for blocking progress. Narendra Modi also accused the Congress of historically resisting women’s reservation efforts and labelled it as resistant to reform.

Opposition parties, however, have previously raised concerns about the structure and implementation of such proposals, though their detailed responses to this specific vote are still unfolding.

What Lies Ahead

The defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill represents a significant pause in a long-standing debate over gender representation in Indian politics. While the government has indicated its commitment to the cause, the path forward will likely require broader political consensus to achieve constitutional changes of this scale.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Israel’s ‘yellow line’? Gaza-style boundary introduced in Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire
What is Israel’s ‘yellow line’? Gaza-style boundary introduced in Lebanon
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem sets conditions for peace with Israel; says ‘ceasefire must be from both sided’
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem sets conditions for peace with Israel
PM Modi slams opposition after women’s bill setback in Lok Sabha, says 'oppn committed foeticide’
PM Modi slams opposition after women’s bill setback in Lok Sabha
Gold, silver prices today, April 19, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 19, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Praful Hingne’s final-over heroics seal Sunrisers Hyderabad win; Malinga takes three, Nitish Reddy two
SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Praful Hingne’s final-over heroics seal Sunrisers Hyderaba
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release
5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week
Maharashtra in Spotlight: From TCS Nashik scandal to Amravati sexual exploitation case, 5 shocking incidents
From TCS Nashik Scandal to Amravati Harassment Case: 5 high-profile cases
In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale
Rishab Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before Sitar For Mental Health concert
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement