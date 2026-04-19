PM Modi slams opposition after women’s bill setback in Lok Sabha, says 'oppn committed foeticide’

The Women’s Reservation Bill failed in the Lok Sabha after falling short of the required majority.

India’s effort to pass a landmark law guaranteeing greater political representation for women hit a roadblock in Parliament, as the proposed constitutional amendment failed to secure the required majority in the Lok Sabha. The government needed a two-thirds vote to push through the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, but the numbers fell short, with 298 members supporting it and 230 opposing it.

The legislation aimed to significantly expand the size of the Lok Sabha and reserve 33 percent of seats for women in both Parliament and state assemblies. Following the setback, two related bills linked to the proposal were not taken up for voting.

PM Modi Criticises Opposition Parties

In a national address, Narendra Modi strongly criticised opposition parties, accusing them of deliberately obstructing the bill. He used sharp language to describe the outcome, alleging that parties such as the Indian National Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam had undermined a genuine effort to empower women.

According to him, political interests were placed above national priorities, leading to the bill’s defeat. He also expressed disappointment, saying they committed what he called 'foeticide of this honest endeavour'.

'Before the eyes of the entire nation, the Congress and its allies have committed the foeticide of this honest endeavour. Parties like the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the DMK are the perpetrators of this act. They have committed an offence against the Constitution and against the womanhood of this country,' he said.

Apology to Women Across the Country

The Prime Minister acknowledged the setback and issued an apology to women nationwide. He said the government had made sincere efforts to push forward reforms but was unable to achieve the desired outcome due to lack of support in Parliament.

He emphasised that the proposed legislation was intended to accelerate women’s participation in governance and strengthen democratic representation.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

The failure of the bill has intensified political tensions, with the ruling government blaming opposition parties, including the All India Trinamool Congress for blocking progress. Narendra Modi also accused the Congress of historically resisting women’s reservation efforts and labelled it as resistant to reform.

Opposition parties, however, have previously raised concerns about the structure and implementation of such proposals, though their detailed responses to this specific vote are still unfolding.

What Lies Ahead

The defeat of the Women’s Reservation Bill represents a significant pause in a long-standing debate over gender representation in Indian politics. While the government has indicated its commitment to the cause, the path forward will likely require broader political consensus to achieve constitutional changes of this scale.