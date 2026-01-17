PM Modi slams Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government with slogan, ‘Paltano darkar’ over migration, welfare

Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong appeal for a political shift in West Bengal, pitching from a high pedestal in Malda for the change for the eastern state. He gave the slogan of “Paltano darkar, chai BJP sarkar,” to assert change in Bengal.

Ahead of West Bengal assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong appeal in West Bengal, pitching from a high pedestal in Malda for the change for the eastern state. Calling the West Bengal assembly polls crucial, PM Modi gave the rallying cry, “Paltano darkar, chai BJP sarkar,” (Need to change, want BJP government) claiming that the public is now rooting for a BJP government in the state.

The BJP is putting all its strength to push Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government, who has been ruling the state for 15 years, out of power.

Modi claimed that TMC had been using the the tactics of "intimidation" and that its hold on the power and governance in the state was weakening. "You will have to break this alliance. I assure you that as soon as a BJP government is formed, strict action will be taken against infiltration and infiltrators," he said while addressing a gathering in Malda on Saturday.

Firing on Mamata's government, Modi pointed out that the state was suffering the most with the issue of infiltration, its biggest challenge. He further claimed that mass infiltration had disturbed the demography of West Bengal and had become the reason behind riots in Malda and Murshidabad districts.

“Infiltration is a very big challenge before Bengal. There are developed and prosperous countries in the world which have no shortage of money, yet they are removing infiltrators. It is equally necessary to remove infiltrators from West Bengal,” he said, as per a PTI report.

PM Modi was in Malda where he flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train here. Explaining the impact of the new service, he said, “These Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will make long journeys for the countrymen more comfortable, splendid, and memorable.”

He announced the addition of new rail services and infrastructure aimed at improving mobility and economic activity.