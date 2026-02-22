PM Modi slams Congress over shirtless protest at AI Summit, calls it 'dirty and naked politics'

PM Modi accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of turning a global platform into an arena for "dirty and naked politics." On February 20, cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt against Modi, accusing him of being "compromised" over India-US deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Congress over its youth wing's "shirtless" protest during the recent India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. PM Modi accused the Rahul Gandhi-led party of turning a global platform into an arena for "dirty and naked politics."

PM Modi attacks Congress over shirtless protest at AI Summit

While addressing the public at an inaugural event in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, PM Modi said, "There are some political parties within the country who cannot digest India's success. You just witnessed the world's largest AI conference in India. Delegates from over 80 countries came to Delhi. Heads of state from nearly 20 countries came to India. I want to ask the people of Meerut: Were you proud of this AI conference?... The entire country was filled with pride. But what did the Congress and its ecosystem do? The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests. I ask the Congress people, the country knows that you are already naked, then why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?"

On February 20, cadres of the Indian Youth Congress staged a 'shirtless' protest stunt against Modi, criticising the AI Impact Summit and accusing the PM of being "compromised" over the India-US trade deal framework.

What Delhi court say about the shirtless protest by Congress at AI Summit 2026?

​Four accused persons were arrested and sent to judicial custody over the shirtless protest that allegedly took place at Bharat Mandapam during the AI Summit 2026 in New Delhi. In the latest development, the Delhi court has ruled that national interest and India's international image can't be compromised under the guise of protest, especially during globally significant events like the AI Summit 2026. The court justified five-day police custody to four Youth Congress workers, citing the need for custodial interrogation to analyse electronic devices, examine communication links, and identify other involved individuals. The investigation is at an initial stage, and the court directed the Investigating Officer to follow procedural safeguards during custody.