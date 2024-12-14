Referring to the Nehru-Gandhi family, PM Modi alleged that it 'has challenged the Constitution at all levels'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress over the Emergency and said whenever democracy' is discussed, "this very sin" of Congress will be remembered. Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' the Prime Minister launched a strong attack on Congress and said "one family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution"

PM Modi said when India was celebrating 25 years of the Constitution, it "was torn apart" and Emergency was imposed.

"It is 75 years of the Constitution. But 25 years also has an importance, so do 50 years and 60 years...When the country was witnessing 25 years of Constitution, at the same time Constitution in our country was razed. Emergency was imposed, democratic systems were finished, country was turned into a prison, citizens's rights were looted, and press freedom was curtailed. This sin on the forehead of Congress can never be erased. Whenever democracy will be discussed across the world, Congress' sin will never be erased because democracy was strangled," PM Modi said.

Emergency was imposed on June 25, 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Referring to the Nehru-Gandhi family, PM Modi alleged that it "has challenged the Constitution at all levels".

"Highs and lows occurred, there were difficulties too, there were obstacles as well. But I bow before the people of the country once again that they strongly stood with the Constitution...I do not want to make personal criticism on anyone but it is important to place facts before the country. That is why, I would like to do that," he said.

"One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution. I am mentioning that one family because in 75 years of our journey, they ruled for 55 years. So, the country has the right to know what happened. The tradition of this family's ill-thoughts, bad policies is ongoing continuously. This family has challenged the Constitution at all levels," he alleged.

The special two-day debate in Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution concluded on Saturday.

