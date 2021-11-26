PM Modi slams 'colonial mindset', highlights India's efforts towards environmental conservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, called for doing away with a "colonial mindset" as he highlighted India's efforts to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement on environmental conservation.

PM Modi said that the "colonial mindset" is giving rise to many distortions and efforts are made to block India's growth. The PM, addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court at Vigyan Bhawan, said, "Today there is no nation in the world that exists as a colony of another nation. But this does not mean that the colonial mindset has ended. This mindset is giving rise to many distortions. We can see a clear example of this in the hurdles cropping up in the development journey of developing nations. Efforts are made to close the means and path for the development of developing nations."

PM Modi further stated, "But it is unfortunate that in our country too, due to such a mentality, obstacles are put in the path of development. Be it in the name of freedom of expression or something else. We are the only country in the process of achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement ahead of time. And yet, in the name of the environment, various pressures are created on India. All this is the result of colonial mentality."

Referring to COP26 Summit, he said India is lectured on environmental conservation. Prime Minister Modi said India is a nation where nature is embedded in its tradition.

PM Modi said that India's Constitution is the biggest strength and inspiration to counter the colonial mindset. He said government and the judiciary complement each other as both of them originated from the Constitution.

The country is celebrating Constitution Day on November 26 (today) to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date.