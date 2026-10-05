FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Russia News: Researcher Dies Of 'Mystery' Pneumonic Plague; Hundreds Quarantined, 5 Hospitals Shut

Russia News: Researcher Dies Of 'Mystery' Pneumonic Plague; Hundreds Quarantined, 5 Hospitals Shut

How Artificial Intelligence Is Turning Traditional Retail Stores Into Smarter Businesses

How Artificial Intelligence Is Turning Traditional Retail Stores Into Smarter Bu

Lord’s Mark Industries Advances UK & Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Registration for IVD Portfolio

Lord’s Mark Industries Advances UK & Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Regist

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

PM Modi signs 5 key India-Switzerland pacts: What they mean for students, professionals and startups

PM Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin discussed trade, $100 billion investment, jobs, infrastructure, defence, nuclear energy, AI and mobility to deepen India-Switzerland ties.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 05:49 PM IST

PM Modi signs 5 key India-Switzerland pacts: What they mean for students, professionals and startups
PM Modi signs 5 key India-Switzerland pacts: What they mean for students, professionals and startups (Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Switzerland have agreed to significantly strengthen their partnership across trade, investment, infrastructure, defence, nuclear energy, science, technology and people-to-people ties. Swiss President Guy Parmelin's visit to India aimed to move India-Switzerland ties beyond traditional trade towards a broader strategic and economic partnership, with a major focus on investment, infrastructure, technology, mobility and global cooperation.

What are the five India-Switzerland pacts

During the visit, a list of agreements and initiatives has been announced; most of them are aimed at making it easier for people, businesses, researchers and technology projects to work between the two countries. Below are the five India-Switzerland pacts that would impact students, professionals and startups

The newly signed Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) aims to make legal movement between India and Switzerland easier, while also tackling illegal migration, human trafficking and exploitation. For Indians, multiple-entry visas of up to 5 years, a stay of up to 6 months per visit, and renewable 1-year permits for students are provided.  The agreement will create a more structured framework for students, professionals and other legitimate travellers to move between India and Switzerland.

The  Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) facilitates young professionals from India and Switzerland to temporarily work in the other country to gain professional and language experience. Initially, up to 300 people from each country every year, which can potentially increase to 500. The countries will verify nationality and residency within specified 30- or 90-day timelines.  The scheme will help Indian young professionals get an opportunity to work in Switzerland temporarily, and Swiss professionals could do the same in India.

Under the Transportation and Mobility Technology MoU, India and Switzerland will cooperate on transport infrastructure and technology. The areas will include Electric vehicles, Ropeways, Tunnels, Sustainable infrastructure, Circular economy and Mobility systems. The move will help share Swiss expertise and technology with Indian infrastructure projects and create opportunities for collaboration between companies and institutions.

The Science and Research cooperation will boost India's Department of Science and Technology and Switzerland's National Science Foundation through cooperation between Indian and Swiss researchers. The immediate focus is on joint scientific exploration, building research partnerships, identifying areas for future joint research and creating a longer-term research framework. 

Additionally, Startup and technology cooperation has been agreed upon between India and Zurich University of Applied Sciences, which will cooperate on innovation, technology transfer and entrepreneurship. The agreement includes the Indo-Swiss Academia–Industry Training (AIT India) programme for early-stage startups, which could involve startup training, joint workshops, technology transfer and exchange programmes. 

What did PM Modi and Swiss President Parmelin's talk focus on?

The India-Switzerland talks focused not only on bilateral ties but also on global conflicts. Parmelin said his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered major geopolitical issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, UN reforms, multilateralism and the role of Geneva in diplomacy.

One year after the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) came into force, India and Switzerland see the pact as a long-term economic partnership aimed at boosting trade, attracting investment, creating jobs and expanding cooperation across high-value sectors.  Parmelin said Switzerland expects the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) to significantly boost bilateral trade and investment.

Under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), the two sides aim to facilitate $100 billion in investment in India and create 1 million direct jobs over 15 years. India will seek greater market access in Switzerland for agricultural, pharmaceutical, textile and engineering products, while encouraging Swiss investment in sectors such as biotechnology, life sciences, banking, insurance and food processing.

 Switzerland sees India not just as an important economic partner but as a growing global and geopolitical player, with cooperation expected to expand across trade, technology, AI, research and people-to-people ties. Swiss President Guy Parmelin described India as an increasingly important geopolitical player and “key actor in global governance”, saying Switzerland wants to deepen its partnership with New Delhi amid growing global fragmentation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How Artificial Intelligence Is Turning Traditional Retail Stores Into Smarter Businesses
How Artificial Intelligence Is Turning Traditional Retail Stores Into Smarter Bu
Lord’s Mark Industries Advances UK & Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Registration for IVD Portfolio
Lord’s Mark Industries Advances UK & Allied Countries Expansion with MHRA Regist
Baseer Ali reveals why he broke up with ex-girlfriend even after she agreed to convert to Islam: 'Uske jitne gunaah hain...'
Baseer Ali reveals why he broke up with ex-girlfriend
PM Modi signs 5 key India-Switzerland pacts: What they mean for students, professionals and startups
PM Modi signs 5 key India-Switzerland pacts: What they mean for Indians
Love & War: No big launch, just three posters of Ranbir, Alia, Vicky create enough curiosity for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film | Opionion
Love & War: Just three posters of Ranbir, Alia, Vicky create enough curiosity
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement