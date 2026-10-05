PM Modi signs 5 key India-Switzerland pacts: What they mean for students, professionals and startups

PM Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin discussed trade, $100 billion investment, jobs, infrastructure, defence, nuclear energy, AI and mobility to deepen India-Switzerland ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Switzerland have agreed to significantly strengthen their partnership across trade, investment, infrastructure, defence, nuclear energy, science, technology and people-to-people ties. Swiss President Guy Parmelin's visit to India aimed to move India-Switzerland ties beyond traditional trade towards a broader strategic and economic partnership, with a major focus on investment, infrastructure, technology, mobility and global cooperation.

What are the five India-Switzerland pacts

During the visit, a list of agreements and initiatives has been announced; most of them are aimed at making it easier for people, businesses, researchers and technology projects to work between the two countries. Below are the five India-Switzerland pacts that would impact students, professionals and startups

The newly signed Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP) aims to make legal movement between India and Switzerland easier, while also tackling illegal migration, human trafficking and exploitation. For Indians, multiple-entry visas of up to 5 years, a stay of up to 6 months per visit, and renewable 1-year permits for students are provided. The agreement will create a more structured framework for students, professionals and other legitimate travellers to move between India and Switzerland.

The Young Professionals Scheme (YPS) facilitates young professionals from India and Switzerland to temporarily work in the other country to gain professional and language experience. Initially, up to 300 people from each country every year, which can potentially increase to 500. The countries will verify nationality and residency within specified 30- or 90-day timelines. The scheme will help Indian young professionals get an opportunity to work in Switzerland temporarily, and Swiss professionals could do the same in India.

Under the Transportation and Mobility Technology MoU, India and Switzerland will cooperate on transport infrastructure and technology. The areas will include Electric vehicles, Ropeways, Tunnels, Sustainable infrastructure, Circular economy and Mobility systems. The move will help share Swiss expertise and technology with Indian infrastructure projects and create opportunities for collaboration between companies and institutions.

The Science and Research cooperation will boost India's Department of Science and Technology and Switzerland's National Science Foundation through cooperation between Indian and Swiss researchers. The immediate focus is on joint scientific exploration, building research partnerships, identifying areas for future joint research and creating a longer-term research framework.

Additionally, Startup and technology cooperation has been agreed upon between India and Zurich University of Applied Sciences, which will cooperate on innovation, technology transfer and entrepreneurship. The agreement includes the Indo-Swiss Academia–Industry Training (AIT India) programme for early-stage startups, which could involve startup training, joint workshops, technology transfer and exchange programmes.

What did PM Modi and Swiss President Parmelin's talk focus on?

The India-Switzerland talks focused not only on bilateral ties but also on global conflicts. Parmelin said his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered major geopolitical issues, including the Russia-Ukraine war, UN reforms, multilateralism and the role of Geneva in diplomacy.

One year after the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) came into force, India and Switzerland see the pact as a long-term economic partnership aimed at boosting trade, attracting investment, creating jobs and expanding cooperation across high-value sectors. Parmelin said Switzerland expects the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) to significantly boost bilateral trade and investment.

Under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), the two sides aim to facilitate $100 billion in investment in India and create 1 million direct jobs over 15 years. India will seek greater market access in Switzerland for agricultural, pharmaceutical, textile and engineering products, while encouraging Swiss investment in sectors such as biotechnology, life sciences, banking, insurance and food processing.

Switzerland sees India not just as an important economic partner but as a growing global and geopolitical player, with cooperation expected to expand across trade, technology, AI, research and people-to-people ties. Swiss President Guy Parmelin described India as an increasingly important geopolitical player and “key actor in global governance”, saying Switzerland wants to deepen its partnership with New Delhi amid growing global fragmentation.

(With inputs from ANI)