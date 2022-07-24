Search icon
PM Modi shares pictures of Sky Beam Light 'Digital Jyot' for tribute to freedom fighters in Delhi

PM Modi, on Twitter, shared pictures of a sky beam light installed at Central Park, Delhi which will glow brighter with every tribute to the martyrs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

Picture: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to take participate in a 'unique' endeavor that allows every tribute made online to add to the intensity of the illumination of the "Digital Jyot" at Central Park in Delhi.

"A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Modi said in a tweet.

"Digital Jyot" is a special tribute to the heroes of India's freedom struggle, the prime minister said, adding that it uses technology and enables people to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to the freedom fighters.

He also shared the link to the initiative -- digitaltribute.In.

“A special tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle! Digital Jyot uses technology and enables you to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters,” Modi explained on Twitter.

(with inputs from PTI)

