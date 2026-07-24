PM Modi shares message to Sonam Wangchuk after he ends 26-day fast, says, 'follow medical advice'

Hours after Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, PM Modi urged him to follow medical advice and regain health. Wangchuk broke his fast at Medanta after Centre's written assurance.

Hours after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to follow medical advice and regain his health.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "I urge Sonam ji to follow the doctors' advice in his daily routine and regain his old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Almighty for his good health."

Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike since June 28, broke his fast at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital on the government's assurance that no legal action would be taken against the Jantar Mantar protesters. Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, doctors and family members were present with Wangchuk at the time, with visuals showing the ministers helping the climate activist to take a sip from a cup to end his fast.

"I'm grateful and happy to break my fast. Thank you," Wangchuk said while holding the hands of Nadda and Singh.

Turning to his wife, he then said, "Gitanjali has always been by my side. I don't want to thank you but express my feelings."

In the clip, Nadda was also seen reading out the government's assurances.

"The government is positive about not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those participating in the march to the Parliament on July 20, 2026. The government has already assured its discussions to find solutions to paper leaks and educational reforms for exams in the Parliament. Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensations for the suicide victims of recent NEET paper leaks," the minister said.

CJP founder on Sonam Wangchuk ending fast

Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), said that he was "relieved" and "grateful" that Wangchuk ended his fast.

Thanking him for his "extraordinary courage and sacrifice", Dipke wrote in a post on X: "By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country."

"The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns," he further added.

PM Modi promises "more strict actions"

PM Modi, in a video statement last night, promised more action in paper leak cases amid the protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for the lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months," he said.

The PM added, "The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to take the exams immediately...I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court."

PM Modi also suggested that there would be a discussion in the Cabinet regarding fast-track courts.

"After the suggestions of the cabinet members, it will be given its final form. And from Monday, when the second week of Parliament starts, we will try to get that bill passed as soon as possible," the PM said in the video.