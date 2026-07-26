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PM Modi shares 1st video after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, picks Nandan Nilekani for key education role

In a new video, PM Narendra Modi addressed the youth again and informed them that the Centre has decided to form a high-powered task force, which will be led by Nandan Nilekani, to take a major step towards the use of technology in future examinations.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

PM Modi shares 1st video after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, picks Nandan Nilekani for key education role
PM Modi interacts with 'friends' for the third time in a new Instagram video. (Screengrab from PM's video)
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in resolving students' issues over paper leaks, as he shared another video message on Instagram on Sunday. This is his first video message after Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on July 25. In the clip, PM Modi informed the youth that the government has established a high-powered task force, which will be led by Nandan Nilekani, as a major step towards overhauling the country's examination system and preventing future paper leaks.

Take a look

PM Modi, in the latest video, recounted the steps taken by his government to curb paper leaks and said fast-track courts have already been established. However, he emphasised that the government is not done yet and it wants to transform the examination system.

''We must look to the future. Our examination system needs to be reliable and transparent, and it must make maximum use of technology. Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest,'' PM Modi said.

Who is Nandan Nilekani?

PM Modi announced the appointment of Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani as the head of a 'high-powered task force' for examination reforms. Apart from being the chairman of Infosys, Nilekani is responsible for building systems that many of us use each day. He was the first chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and led the launch of Aadhaar, India's digital ID system.

It is considered that his experience in using technology to solve large public issues is one of the major reasons he has been chosen to lead the task force created by the Prime Minister.

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