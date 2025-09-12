Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the northeastern state of Manipur tomorrow, i.e., September 13, marking his first visit to the state since the ethnic violence that broke out two years back, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel stated.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 12, 2025, 04:13 PM IST

PM Modi set to visit Manipur tomorrow, first trip since 2023 ethnic violence in state: Know what's on agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the northeastern state of Manipur tomorrow, i.e., September 13, marking his first visit to the state since the ethnic violence that broke out two years back, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel stated. Goel expressed confidence that the Prime Minister's visit to Manipur will pave the way for peace, normalcy, and growth in the state. 

“PM's Saturday visit to Manipur will pave the way for peace, normalcy, and growth in the state,” said the Chief Secretary. Pertinent to note that PM Modi's visit comes against the backdrop of repeated criticism by the opposition parties over his absence from Manipur since the clashes broke out between the Kuki and Meiti communities, leading to more than 200 deaths. 

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 8,000 crores

PM Modi is set to visit Manipur and Mizoram, where he will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project. In Churachandpur, a Kuki-majority area, he will lay the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore. In Imphal, a Meitei-majority area, PM Modi will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,200 crores. 

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has also issued an advisory for the public attending the Prime Minister's programme at Peace Ground. The public has been instructed not to carry items such as pens, keys, water bottles, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, lighters, matchboxes, cloth pieces, sharp objects, or any weapons. 

Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's Manipur visit 

Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi welcomed the Prime Minister's visit to Manipur, saying, "The issue in Manipur has been ongoing for a long time. It is good that he is going there now", as quoted by Hindustan Times. 

 

