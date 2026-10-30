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PM Modi set to release Rs 19,000 crore under PM-KISAN, to inaugurate Bharat Parv in Kevadia today

The Prime Minister will begin the two-day engagement with his visit to the Embryo Transfer Technology-In Vitro Fertilisation (ET-IVF) Laboratory and the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm in Banaskantha on Friday.

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ANI

Updated : Oct 30, 2026, 11:29 AM IST

PM Modi set to release Rs 19,000 crore under PM-KISAN, to inaugurate Bharat Parv in Kevadia today
Image source: ANI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Gujarat on Friday, with a series of development initiatives in Banaskantha, followed by key programmes in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, ahead of the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31.

The Prime Minister will begin the two-day engagement with his visit to the Embryo Transfer Technology-In Vitro Fertilisation (ET-IVF) Laboratory and the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm in Banaskantha on Friday.

Later, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore in the district.

The Prime Minister will also release the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), amounting to Rs 19,000 crore, providing financial assistance to eligible farmer beneficiaries.During his visit to Banaskantha, the Prime Minister will also flag off two train services and address a public gathering.

Following the programmes in Banaskantha, PM Modi will travel to Ekta Nagar, the site of the Statue of Unity, where a series of events have been planned ahead of the National Unity Day celebrations.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Bharat Parv 2026 in Ekta Nagar, marking a key event of his Gujarat visit.Later in the evening, he will witness Ekta Prakash Parv, followed by Narmada Aarti.

The Prime Minister's two-day visit will culminate in the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, whose contribution to the integration of princely states after Independence earned him the title of the Iron Man of India.

The annual celebrations at Ekta Nagar are organised to honour Patel's legacy and highlight his role in preserving the unity and integrity of the country.

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Patel, stands at 182 metres and is located near the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River in Gujarat.

The National Unity Day celebrations are held annually to commemorate Patel's contribution to nation-building and his pivotal role in bringing together the princely states to form a united India. The occasion also serves as a reminder of the importance of national unity, integrity and collective efforts in strengthening the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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