PM Modi set to flag off 5 new Vande Bharat trains today, check route, time, connectivity details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27 during which he will flag off five Vande Bharat trains, his office said on Monday.

The prime minister will flag off the trains after reaching Rani Kamalapati railway station around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

As per the statement, "Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Also, tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, etc will also be benefitted from improved connectivity. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes compared to the existing fastest train in the route."

Here are the five Vande Bharat trains that PM Modi is set to flag off today;

Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express

Goa (Madgaon)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

News18 quoted a ministry official as saying, "It is the first time that five (Vande Bharat) trains are being inaugurated in one day. With these trains, all the states that are rail-electrified have at least one pair of Vande Bharat."

The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will help with the connectivity of the Malwa Region and Bundelkhand Region to the Central Region.

It will also be beneficial for important tourist sites including Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route, the statement said.

The Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express is Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station.

Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect important cities in Karnataka such as Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere with Karnataka's capital Bengaluru.

Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. As per the statement, "Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for tourists, students, and businessmen. It will help save about one hour and twenty-five minutes of journey time when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.