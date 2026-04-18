PM Modi set to adress nation tonight at 8:30 PM; focus likely on Women's reservation bill

PM Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM. PM Modi is likely to speak on the issue of the Women's reservation bill which failed to pass in Parliament after the opposition blocked it. Two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill.

PM Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM. PM Modi is likely to speak on the issue of the Women's reservation bill which failed to pass in Parliament after the opposition blocked it. Two-thirds majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill.

As per an official, 'The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8.30 PM (April 18, Saturday)."

Women Reservation Bill

The Women’s Reservation Bill was defeated in the Special Parliament Session, as it fell short of the required two-thirds majority to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The implementation of a 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies, with the government tabling a legislative package following a division of votes that saw only 278 'AYEs' out of 489.