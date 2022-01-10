PM Modi sends 100 pair of jute footwear for those working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear to workers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham after coming to know that most people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham performed their duty bare-footed because it is forbidden to wear footwear made with leather or rubber in the temple premises. These include priests, people performing seva, security guards, sanitation workers and others.

PM Modi got 100 pairs of jute footwear procured and sent over to Kashi Vishwanath Dham so that those performing their duties don’t have to stay bare-footed in the chilling cold.

"Needless to say, the people working at Kashi Vishwanath Dham were very happy. This is yet another example of PM’s attention to minute details and his concern for the poor," the government source said.

PM Modi has recently inaugurated the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which is spread across 5 lakh square feet, with over 40 temples restored and beautified. 23 new buildings have also been constructed under the project to provide a wide range of facilities to the devotees who visit the holy corridor.

The Kashi Vishwanath corridor was constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores. The foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project was laid down by PM Modi on March 8, 2019.