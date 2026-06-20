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PM Modi says West Bengal ‘freed from shackles’ after BJP victory, hails new era in state

The Prime Minister added that the public’s happiness showed Bengal was changing. He said the BJP-NDA government had sped up development in Bengal to address the shortfalls left by the earlier Left Front and TMC governments.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 07:05 PM IST

PM Modi says West Bengal ‘freed from shackles’ after BJP victory, hails new era in state
PM Modi's 1st address in Kolkata after BJP's Bengal win, Image source: ANI
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After the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral win in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his first speech on Saturday, taking direct swipes at the Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties. He credited the Suvendu Adhikari-led government for turning the state around after what he described as years of decline under previous administrations.

PM Modi's first address in Bengal after BJP's win

On the occasion of Paschim Banga Diwas (West Bengal Foundation Day), the PM said, “This is my first visit to Bengal after the elections and the oath-taking ceremony. There is now a new freshness in the air of Bengal. It feels as though Bengal has finally been freed from its shackles. It seems that the restoration of Bengal’s glory has now begun," he said while addressing a public event.

The Prime Minister added that the public’s happiness showed Bengal was changing. He said the BJP-NDA government had sped up development in Bengal to address the shortfalls left by the earlier Left Front and TMC governments.

PM Modi added that the Centre’s “double-engine government” approach allowed development projects worth thousands of crores to be rolled out in the state, showing its focus on infrastructure, connectivity, and public welfare.

“May this historic date become a source of inspiration for the development of West Bengal. Let us together create a new and glorious chapter in its history. Today, under the BJP-NDA government, a grand campaign for development is being launched to achieve this vision," he said.

PM Modi unveils major infrastructure, welfare roadmap in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to the eligible beneficiaries in Hooghly district, West Bengal.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, with the support of the Government of West Bengal.

An amount exceeding Rs 907.21 crore was transferred to over 45.35 lakh beneficiaries in West Bengal in the 23rd instalment, taking the cumulative disbursement under the scheme in the State to over Rs 15,055 crore since the launch of the scheme in 2019.Under this instalment, more than Rs 18,880 crore was transferred directly into the bank accounts of over 9.44 crore farmers across the country.

The Prime Minister also launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) / Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in West Bengal, extending the benefits of the world's largest crop insurance scheme to the farmers of the State.

PM Modi slams TMC, Congress and Left front

He also criticised earlier governments, saying they made Bengal a center for infiltration and that years of poor governance pushed the state behind others. He said small industries and businesses stalled, and job opportunities for young people declined under the Left and TMC governments.

“With the formation of the new government, promises have begun to be fulfilled in the state. The rule of law will be established in West Bengal. Those who have looted the people will themselves come forward to return the money they took. The era of cut money has come to an end, and the process of accountability and reform has begun," he added.

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