India

PM Modi says residents of unauthorised colonies will get ownership rights without discrimination

The decision will benefit more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2019, 08:31 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his government will work without discrimination to benefit 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. 

Last month, the Union Cabinet had approved regulations for conferring and recognising ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, which would benefit 40 lakh residents of the national capital.

Speaking to Resident Welfare Association (RWA) officeholders and members of unauthorised colonies on Friday, Modi said the policy has been made for this with the aim of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas in all the colonies.

He further said, "Iss dharam ke log hain toh unko toh fayda milega, uss dharam wale ko nahi milega. BJP ko vote milte hain, uss colony mein toh laabh milega aisa nahi hoga (Things like people of this religion will get the benefit and not the people of other religions, won't happen. BJP gets vote from this colony so this will get the benefit, it won't happen)."

"The government will complete the work with utmost responsibility," Modi said.

The group comprising RWA officeholders and members of unauthorised colonies met the Prime Minister at his residence for the Cabinet's decision to give ownership rights.

The decision will benefit more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies spread over around 175 sq km as development and redevelopment can now take place in these colonies resulting in a clean, secure and healthy living environment, the government had said while announcing the decision. 

1,797 identified unauthorised colonies, inhabited by middle and lower-income groups, will benefit with the move. The decision will not be applicable to 69 affluent colonies identified by DDA including Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy.

