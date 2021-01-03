'Proud that two made in India vaccines given emergency use approval': PM Modi after DCGI nod

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

DNA TV Show: India gears up to host historic G-20 summit with global leaders in attendance

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

War 2 producer Aditya Chopra plans to release Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer on 2025's Republic Day weekend: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

9 foods that make you look older

8 Benefits of bitter gourd

8 signs of heart arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Shah Rukh Khan tells fans 'aap logon ke liye ganja bhi ho gaya', says Jawan is 'first and last film' where...

Esha Deol talked to Hema Malini before wearing bikini in Dhoom: 'When I asked...'

Khushi Kapoor shares how she is similar to her The Archies character, reveals how tackles strict dad Boney Kapoor

HomeIndia

India

'Proud that two made in India vaccines given emergency use approval': PM Modi after DCGI nod

PM Modi also extended his gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, sanitation workers and all 'Corona warriors' for the outstanding work.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 12:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hailing the approval given to SII, Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccines as a "decisive turning point" in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that this will accelerate the process for India to become a COVID-free nation.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country as Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use approval to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech for their COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

"A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators," Modi tweeted.

"It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," he added.

The Prime Minister also extended his gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all 'Corona warriors' for the outstanding work they have done in adverse circumstances, and said the nation will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives.

"We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives," another tweet said.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday.

"After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation and permission is being granted to M/s Cadila Healthcare for conduct of the Phase III clinical trial," said VG Somani, DCGI, during a media briefing today.

The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with Oxford-AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield.

Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The approval by the DCGI was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a COVID-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail custody extended for 14 days

Technology Learning Redefined: Online Bootcamps Closing India's Skill Gap

Apple rolls out invite Wanderlust September 12 event, teases new colour option for Apple iPhone 15 Pro

CBI takes over 27 FIRs including 19 on crime against women in Manipur violence

Soundlines Group installs water cooler at Colaba Government School as part of CSR Initiative

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE