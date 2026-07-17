PM Modi says India's first hydrogen-powered train is world's most powerful, is it?

India joins the select group of 4-5 nations with hydrogen rail tech while planning 35 more trains under the "Hydrogen for Heritage" initiative. How powerful is India's first hydrogen train?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's first hydrogen-powered train, flagged off between Jind and Sonipat, is the world's most powerful hydrogen train. Dubbed the “NaMo Green Rail”, a 90km Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, puts India in the global hydrogen rail club. Modi said the hydrogen train technology has emerged globally only in the last seven to eight years and is currently operational in only three or four countries. Well, let's decode this

Hydrogen-powered train: Japan, US, China, UK and other players

Alstom unveiled the Coradia iLint hydrogen train at InnoTrans 2016 in Berlin, becoming the world’s first railway manufacturer to develop a hydrogen-powered passenger train. It entered commercial service in Germany just two years later, in 2018. Japan, China and the United States are other countries with such ​trains. FV-E991 series, nicknamed HYBARI (Hydrogen-Hybrid Advanced Rail Vehicle for Innovation), is Japan’s premier hydrogen-powered train developed by East Japan Railway Company (JR East), Toyota, and Hitachi. It uses a hybrid system combining hydrogen fuel cells and storage batteries, emitting only water vapour.

The United States' ZEMU (Zero-Emission Multiple Unit) was launched into regular commercial service in 2025. North America’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train consists of two passenger carriages and a central power unit housing the propulsion system. China's hydrogen-energy urban train was unveiled at the 2023 China Brand Day in Shanghai. The train consists of four carriages and has a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour.

The UK developed its first and only heavy-rail hydrogen-ready passenger train, the HydroFLEX, which was launched in 2019 and is based on a Class 319 train fitted with hydrogen fuel tanks, a fuel cell and a battery pack. While Japan’s Hybari reaches 100 km/h, the UK’s HydroFLEX reaches 120 km/h, and the French Coradia iLint can go up to 140 km/h.

How India compares globally

India’s hydrogen train is powered by a 1200 HP hydrogen fuel cell with an output of 1.2 MW, making it one of the most powerful hydrogen trains globally. The 16-coach train can carry around 3,000 passengers and cover 600-800 km on a single hydrogen tank. It produces zero direct carbon emissions, with water vapour as the only byproduct. It has an approved maximum speed of 75 km/h and a design speed of 110 km/h.

India leads on passenger capacity with its 10-coach, which carries 2,600 passengers, with 682 seated plus standing across 8 coaches, with 2 additional power or hydrogen storage cars. This far exceeds China’s 1,502 passengers, Germany’s 300 passengers, and the US’s 110-250 passengers. On operational fleet capacity, India lags with just one active hydrogen trainset and 35 more planned under the "Hydrogen for Heritage" initiative, according to reports. While Germany operates over 27 trainsets commercially, China has multiple fleets, and the US has one active train with more than ten ordered for California by 2027. In power, India’s train leads with 1,200 kW per power car, up to 2,400 kW total, well above Europe’s 500-600 kW average.