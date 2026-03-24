INDIA

PM Modi says 'In touch with US, Israel and Iran, India has sufficient oil reserves' on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He also said that the government is in constant touch with many countries including US, Israel and Iran.

PM Modi spoke at length on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha

Add DNA as a Preferred Source