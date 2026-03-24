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PM Modi says 'In touch with US, Israel and Iran, India has sufficient oil reserves' on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He also said that the government is in constant touch with many countries including US, Israel and Iran.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 24, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

PM Modi says 'In touch with US, Israel and Iran, India has sufficient oil reserves' on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi spoke at length on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The Prime Minister informed that since the outbreak of the war, he has held multiple phone discussions with leaders of the region and confirmed India's continuous engagement with all Gulf countries, Iran, Israel, and the United States.

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FIR registered against Instagram users for circulating fake brawl video at Karan Aujla's Indore concert, details inside
FIR lodged over fake Instagram video of brawl at Karan Aujla's Indore concert
Growing escalation in West Asia, uncertainty regarding the Strait of Hormuz and India’s outreach to Iran and other countries
Growing escalation in West Asia, uncertainty regarding the Strait of Hormuz and
PM Modi says 'In touch with US, Israel and Iran, India has sufficient oil reserves' on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi says 'In touch with US, Israel and Iran, India has sufficient oil reserv
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