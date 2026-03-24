PM Modi says 'In touch with US, Israel and Iran, India has sufficient oil reserves' on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha

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INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. He also said that the government is in constant touch with many countries including US, Israel and Iran.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has sufficient crude oil reserves and robust arrangements for continuous supply amid the ongoing West Asia conflict. The Prime Minister informed that since the outbreak of the war, he has held multiple phone discussions with leaders of the region and confirmed India's continuous engagement with all Gulf countries, Iran, Israel, and the United States.