PM Modi’s YouTube channel crosses 1 crore subscribers, highest among top global leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed one crore subscribers on YouTube. With this, the Prime Minister holds the position of the highest among top global leaders.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, having 26 lakh subscribers, holds the second position in the list of global leaders who have the highest subscribers on their YouTube channel.

The third highest number of subscribers are held by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. His 30.7 lakh subscribers are little more than 28.8 lakh subscribers held by Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

The White House holds whooping 19 lakh subscribers on its YouTube channel.

Notably, US President Joe Biden has just 7.03 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Many Indian leaders hold a good number of subscribers on their YouTube channel. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh subscribers, leader Shashi Tharoor has 4.39 lakh subscribers.

Meanwhile, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia holds 1.37 lakh subscribers on YouTube which is a lot more than the 59,000 subscribers held by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The Prime Minister has about 65.1 million followers on Instagram and 75.3 million followers on Twitter.

Considering the huge number of subscribers on YouTube, PM Modi is surely a global favourite.