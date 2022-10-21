‘Four-lane expressways from Delhi, drone delivery system’: PM Modi’s vision for Kedarnath, Badrinath

PM Modi in Mana village (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his visit to Uttarakhand and offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath and Badrinath temples on Friday, after performing a puja inside the mandir. PM Modi also reviewed the developmental projects at the Badrinath riverfront.

During his address at Mana village, PM Modi talked about the future of Uttarakhand, and how several developmental projects are in the works to make the state more connected to the rest of the country, despite the hurdles of the mountain area.

PM Modi, while addressing the crowd at Badrinath, said, “Digital connectivity has reached Mana village too, and the shopkeepers here are also accepting digital payments using QR codes and other modes...this is the strength of my country. I feel proud to see this at Mana today.”

The prime minister further talked about how a drone delivery system can be used to deliver substances to mountain areas. As per ANI reports, PM Modi said, “Our government is also working towards the use of drones for the delivery of materials in the mountain areas.”

During his Uttarakhand address, PM Modi also talked about the construction of a four-lane expressway between the mountain state and Delhi as well as Uttar Pradesh, keeping in mind that connectivity is a challenge for hilly areas.

PM Narendra Modi said, “Connectivity is a challenge in mountainous regions. Our government is working on bringing connectivity to such areas. Four-lane expressways are being built to connect states from Delhi & UP. Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor will encourage businesses in the state.”

While speaking at the Mana village, “Like Bharatmala and Sagarmala connectivity projects, work for Parvatmala is underway under which a big network of ropeway projects are being built across Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.”

“The road to being constructed from Mana to Mana Pass will help promote tourism. I will ensure that no tourists return from here without visiting the border village of Mana,” the prime minister said, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier today, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village of Chamoli district. PM Modi laid the foundation stone for road widening projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore.

(With ANI inputs)

