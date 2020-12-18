PM Modi's Varanasi office up for sale on OLX; know what happened then

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested four people in Varanasi`s Jawahar Nagar colony a day after an advertisement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s office in Varanasi was put up for sale on classifieds website OLX for Rs 7.5 crore.

"It came to our notice yesterday that the PM`s office was put on OLX for sale. An FIR has been registered under Thana Bhelupur," said Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak.

"Four people have been arrested, including the person who took the picture and uploaded it on the website. Further probe is underway," Pathak added. Speaking about the incident, BJP leader Ashok Pandey clarified that the office was on rent and was not for sale.

"I saw an advertisement on OLX that the BJP office was being sold for Rs 7.5 crore. The venue is on rent and is not for sale. This has been done by some miscreants," he said.