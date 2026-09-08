PM Modi's Vadodara event sees massive rush, all tickets sold out in an hour on BookMyShow; Over 42,000 waitlisted

PM Modi's upcoming programme in Vadodara has received a huge public response, with registrations on BookMyShow getting full very quickly and thousands joining the waitlist.

Over 42,000 individuals were on the waitlist for PM Modi's Vadodara program, and all seats were reserved on BookMyShow in less than an hour. During his visit on Tuesday, the PM will introduce a number of significant roadway, railroad, and freight corridor projects.

BookMyShow registration sold out in one hour

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation made free registration for the PM's program available on BookMyShow. Within an hour of being live, every seat was reserved. Over 42,000 people are currently on the backlog, according to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on X.Officials stated this is the first time a private site like BookMyShow is being used for registration for a Prime Minister's public programme. The idea is to handle the crowd in a better and more organised fashion.

Digital M-Ticket for entry

Those who have registered will receive a digital M-Ticket in their BookMyShow account. To enter, the ticket's live QR code must be scanned at the location. Entry, seating management, identity verification and registration will all be done using the same computerised system. This will assist in managing the venue's crowd flow.

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PM to launch Freight Corridor projects

The Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) encompasses three sections over 326 kilometres, built for over Rs 20,700 crore. These sections link directly to Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) and are designed to enhance industrial-to-port connections and cargo transit efficiency. During PM Modi's visit, he will inaugurate freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon, and New JNPT.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate three railway projects covering 329 km at a cost exceeding Rs 9,700 crore. These include the Vadodara-Ratlam lines, gauge conversion in Miyagam Karjan-Choranda-Malsar, and the doubling of the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi line. A new passenger train will improve connectivity between Vadodara and Tanda Road. Additionally, three National Highway projects valued at around Rs 1,780 crore and Gujarat government projects totalling about Rs 2,600 crore will also commence.