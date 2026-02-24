FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who are Bhopal sisters Afreen and Amreen arrested in sex racket? How they lured victims?

Shocking: Ismail Darbar reveals Sanjay Leela Bhanshali replaced him from Heeramandi after 1.5 years, calls it 'betrayal'

PM Modi's two-day visit to Israel amid regional tensions, as India reshapes its regional strategy and key alliances

Inside Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank Scam: How did safeguards fail that shook Haryana government accounts?

How big a win does Team India need against Zimbabwe to restore their semi-final chances?

Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology

Racism at AIIMS: UP Police arrest accused for racially abusing, stalking, physically assaulting lady doctor from Nagaland

Holi 2026: Flight prices skyrocket, Bengaluru-Gorakhpur flights at Rs 19,589; Check fares to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai

CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics

Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2026

INDIA

PM Modi's two-day visit to Israel amid regional tensions, as India reshapes its regional strategy and key alliances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set on a two-day visit to Israel from February 25, Wednesday to February 26, Thursday, to reinforce bilateral defence and trade cooperation as the tensions in the Middle-east brewing up due to US and Iran and Israel's tensions with some of the regional nations.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 09:37 PM IST

PM Modi's two-day visit to Israel amid regional tensions, as India reshapes its regional strategy and key alliances
PM Modi to visit Israel
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set on a two-day visit to Israel from February 25, Wednesday to February 26, Thursday, to reinforce bilateral defence and trade cooperation as the tensions in the Middle-east brewing up due to US and Iran and Israel's tensions with some of the regional nations.

    According to reports, Netanyahu will host a private dinner for Modi on Wednesday.  

    The visit will take place after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited PM Modi on a state visit. This visit will be PM Modi's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. 

    Modi-Netanyahu meet: Discussions and talks

    The two leaders are expected to review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and also discuss more opportunities in different areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the leaders are also expected to discuss important issues on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Prime Minister Modi will also hold talks with 
    Israel President Isaac Herzog.

    Also expected on the discussion table are talks around the prevailing situation in the Middle-East including in Gaza. Since last year, Modi and Netanyahu had regular talks on important issues. After the Israel-Iran conflict in June 2025, Netanyahu and Modi talked about the matter on the phone. On October 9 last year, Modi dialled Netanyahu and congratulated him on the development made under President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan.

    There has been a surge in the India-Israel ties in the last few years, especially in areas like that of defence, scientific research, cybersecurity and innovation. The defence cooperation has been a crucial base of the partnership between the two countries with Israel supplying a huge number of military platforms and weapon systems to India. 

    The Israel embassy in India on Monday released a video welcoming the visit and calling the India-Israel relationship a partnership of trust.
    "This is an exciting moment for India-Israel relations. We are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel. Now, when India and Israel come together, it's never just a meeting. It's a partnership built on trust, powered by innovation and guided by a clear understanding of the challenges of our time," said Israel envoy to India Reuven Azar.

     

     

     

     

     

