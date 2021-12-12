PM Modi’s Twitter account hacked briefly, now restored: PMO

Falling prey to a hacker, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official Twitter account was very briefly compromised and then secured later after the matter was referred to the microblogging site in the early hours of Sunday, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement.

In a tweet by the PMO, it was stated that the account was “very briefly compromised” but has been secured in just a small amount of time. The PMO further said that any tweets sent out by the official handle during that time should be ignored by the public.

PMO India took to Twitter and said, “The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.”

By now, the official Twitter account of PM Modi has been recovered by the microblogging site, and the tweets sent out by the hacker have been deleted. The tweet posted on PM Modi’s Twitter by the hacker included a link to a Bitcoin scam.

The now-deleted tweet of the hacker who controlled PM Modi’s account stated, “India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”

As soon as this tweet was posted, many users took a screenshot of the same and started flooding the Twitter account of PM Modi. “Good Morning Modi ji, Sab Changa Si?,” tweeted Srinivas BV, National President, Indian Youth Congress.

Another Twitter user wrote, “#PMmodi #modi account #hacked, please do not click on the link. It’s a scam. … Even PM’s account is not safe. How safe will be Indian social media from hackers, manipulators, scammers, and foreign influence? #Twitter verified security compromised?”