PM Modi's temple visits in Nepal aimed to influence Karnataka voters, says Ashok Gehlot

When voters in Karnataka are busy casting their votes in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting and praying at temples in Nepal keep beaming on television screens. Some Congress leaders believe this is an attempt to influence voters in Karnataka without inviting the wrath of Election Commission as the model code of conduct doesn't allow such activities in Karnataka.

"As there is the model code of conduct in Karnataka, PM Modi planned to pray at temples in Nepal instead, just to influence voters. This is not a good trend for democracy. Why did he only choose today as the day? " Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by ANI.

Ashok Gehlot has questioned the timing of the visit and termed it a bad trend for democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Nepal. He visited Muktinath temple on Saturday and offered prayers. Modi had visited Janakpur temple on Friday.

In Karnataka, about 24 percent polling was recorded within the first four hours after voting began for the fiercely fought Karnataka Assembly polls on Saturday morning. Polling is being held in a single phase for 222 out of 224 seats in a three-cornered contest among the ruling Congress, the BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's JD(S).

Cricketer Rahul Dravid, the state election icon, another cricketer Anil Kumble, film actors Ramesh Arvind, Ravichandran and scion of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were among the early voters.

Technical glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) delayed polling at several places in Bengaluru. A bride in Madikeri cast her vote in wedding attire before attending the marriage ceremony.

At some places, "Thank You" cards were given to voters for exercising their franchise.