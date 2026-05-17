FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
MTV Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu crowned winners, take home Rs 20 lakh cash prize

Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu win MTV show

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi create another IPL record in RR vs DC match and script history again?

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi create another IPL record in RR vs DC match?

Virat Kohli creates history vs PBKS, becomes first-ever batter in IPL to achieve massive feat

Virat Kohli creates history vs PBKS, becomes first-ever batter in IPL to achieve

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

HomeIndia

INDIA

What is Gripen fighter jet? PM Modi's escort in multi-role fighter jet highlights India-Sweden defence connect

PM Narendra Modi has landed in Gothenburg, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson at the airport. Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted PM Narendra Modi's plane as it entered Swedish airspace.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 17, 2026, 07:49 PM IST

What is Gripen fighter jet? PM Modi's escort in multi-role fighter jet highlights India-Sweden defence connect
PM Modi's aircraft received a special welcome by Swedish Gripen fighter jet (image source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Touching down for the high-stakes third leg of his five-nation European tour, PM Narendra Modi has landed in Gothenburg, where he was accorded a warm welcome by Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson at the airport. Signalling the deep geopolitical significance of the state visit, Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted PM Narendra Modi's plane as it entered Swedish airspace. 

ANI 20260517123707

Stepping onto Swedish soil, PM Modi carried the momentum of back-to-back diplomatic triumphs, having just wrapped up a series of high-stakes engagements in the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.PM Modi is visiting Gothenburg, Sweden, on May 17-18 at the invitation of Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. The landmark two-day visit is poised to chart a transformative trajectory for bilateral dynamics, injecting fresh momentum into cross-border trade, technological innovation, green technologies, and emerging sectors. 

What is a Gripen fighter jet?

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen is a lightweight, single-engine multirole combat aircraft developed by Sweden’s Saab Group. Entering service in the late 1990s, the jet was created to replace Sweden’s ageing fighter fleet while providing a modern yet cost-efficient option for air forces. Known for its agility, sophisticated avionics, and relatively low operating costs, the Gripen is regarded as one of the most adaptable fighter aircraft in operation today.

The Gripen's design is a mark of Sweden’s specific defense needs, mainly fast deployment, high agility in Nordic terrain, and launch from short runways or roads. The lightness of the aircraft increases its agility and allow for a reduced fuel consumption. Its operational cost is one of the lowest among modern fighter jets, making it attractive for nations with limited defense budgets.

The engagement represents a crucial diplomatic milestone, marking the Indian leader's return to the Nordic country after a multi-year hiatus. Highlighting the historic ties that bind the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted, “Prime Minister had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.” 

During the intensive visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Kristersson to review the full spectrum of India-Sweden relations and identify new opportunities for cooperation in key sectors. The high-level dialogue is expected to serve as a springboard for deeper economic and commercial integration between New Delhi and Stockholm. The financial scale of this partnership remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship.  

The MEA stated that the leaders will “explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, which has reached $7.75 billion (2025), and Swedish FDI into India, which has reached $2.825 billion (2000-2025).” 

Beyond traditional commerce, the upcoming prime ministerial deliberations are expected to focus on collaboration in green transition, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, start-ups, resilient supply chains, defence manufacturing, space cooperation, climate action, and strengthening people-to-people ties. 

With Sweden universally regarded as one of Europe's leading innovation-driven economies, both countries are looking to expand strategic cooperation in future-oriented sectors. The high-profile engagements over the next 48 hours are set to solidify a robust, forward-looking roadmap for the two democracies. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What is Gripen fighter jet? PM Modi's escort in multi-role fighter jet highlights India-Sweden defence connect
PM Modi's Swedish welcome with Gripen fighter jet highlights defence
Malavika Mohanan slams 'distasteful' questions about Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan: 'Completely unnecessary, sensational'
Malavika Mohanan slams 'distasteful' questions about Vijay, Trisha
Indian worker killed, 3 others injured in drone strike in Moscow
Indian worker killed, 3 others injured in drone strike in Moscow
MTV Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu crowned winners, take home Rs 20 lakh cash prize
Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira Anu win MTV show
US-Iran war: Drone attack near Abu Dhabi’s nuclear power plant sparks fire, no injuries reported
Drone attack near Abu Dhabi’s nuclear power plant sparks fire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement