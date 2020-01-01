PM Modi's student interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' rescheduled to January 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program to interact with students and teachers across India, titled 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' has been rescheduled to January 20 from January 16 due to a host of festivals that are on the calendar. According to a government statement, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' will now take place at 11 AM on January 20, 2019, n account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals.

With 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020', PM Modi plans to hold interactions with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad with the main purpose of beating exam stress. Students, teachers and parents are set to participate in the unique event to receive valuable tips and pointers from the Prime Minister himself regarding how to beat stress. PM Modi is committed to make sure that students sit for the exam with a relaxed and stress-free mind. This is the third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020'.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry, in partnership with MyGov, has also launched a ‘short essay’ competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for programme. For the essay competition, students were invited to submit their essays online through the website www.mygov.in from December 2 to December 23, 2019. As with all previous editions of the programme, students can also send their questions online through the website.

Shortlisted students will also be invited to be a part of the LIVE programme which will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. This is the same venue where the event has been held the previous two times, the first edition, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' on February 16, 2018 and the second edition, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0' on January 29, 2019.