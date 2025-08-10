Twitter
INDIA

PM Modi's STRONG response to Donald Trump over 'dead economy' remark, says, 'We are rapidly...'

In a veiled response to US President Donald Trump over his 'dead economy' claims against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, i.e., August 10, said that the nation is rapidly progressing toward becoming one of the world's top three economies.

Meemansa Shehkawat

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 03:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image/Reuters)

Addressing a public event in Karnataka's Bengaluru, PM Modi said the momentum India has gained stems from a "spirit of reform, performance, and transformation backed by clear intentions and honest endeavours." "We are rapidly moving towards becoming the top third economies. This speed came to us from the spirit of reform, perform, and transform. This speed came to us from clear intention and honest efforts. In 2014, Metro was limited to only five cities. And now there is a network of more than 1000 km in 24 cities," said PM Modi. 

"Before 2014, about 20,000 km of rail route was electrified. We have electrified more than 40,000 km of rail route in the last 11 years itself... Till 2014, there were only 74 airports in India. Now their number has increased to more than 160. The figures for waterways are also equally impressive. In 2014, only 3 national waterways were operational. Now this number has increased to 30," he added.

US-India tariff row 

PM Modi's remarks follow US President Donald Trump's announcement of an additional tariff on Indian goods entering the States. Last week, Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25 percent tariff on India, bringing the total levy to 50 percent. The US President had been targeting India for its crude oil business with Russia. Previously, Trump had dismissed India and Russia as "dead economies", claiming he "didn't care about what India does with Russia". 

"I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together", Trump had said.

 

