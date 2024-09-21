PM Modi's security increased for US trip post attacks on former President Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming US visit will feature heightened security measures due to recent threats on Donald Trump.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his first official visit to the United States, heightened security measures have been put in place due to increased safety concerns. Modi's trip, which begins early Saturday, includes key meetings and a significant summit, and has been closely coordinated between Indian and American security officials over the past 15 days. This collaboration comes in light of recent assassination attempts on former US President Donald Trump, underscoring the need for enhanced protection during Modi's stay.

The US Secret Service has intensified security protocols at various venues in Delaware and New York where Modi will be present. These measures are also aimed at addressing threats from pro-Khalistan groups operating in the US, which have raised alarms among Indian officials.

Upon his arrival in the US, Modi is set to meet President Joe Biden on the same day. Following their meeting, both leaders will attend the Quad leaders’ summit, which also includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This summit is crucial for discussing regional security and cooperation among these nations.

The summit will take place at Archmere Academy, a school attended by Biden during his youth. He has often mentioned the positive influence the school and its priests had on him, shaping his character and helping him overcome personal challenges. In preparation for the event, security officials are ensuring that the area is secure from any potential intruders or risks, with no crowd or students present to minimize any dangers.

In New York, the Special Protection Group (SPG) of India is working closely with the US Secret Service to ensure Modi’s safety, especially during his address to the Indian diaspora scheduled for September 22 at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Nassau County. With an expected attendance of around 20,000 people, the Nassau County police are mobilizing personnel to secure the event. They have previous experience managing large crowds, as they hosted the T20 World Cup earlier this year, which included a high-profile India-Pakistan match.

In New York City, where the Summit of the Future is set to occur on September 23, security remains tight, coinciding with the annual UN General Assembly. Modi is scheduled to return to India on September 24, wrapping up a significant visit marked by diplomatic discussions and community engagement.

