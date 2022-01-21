PM Modi’s security breach: PLC chief Amarinder Singh alleges PM's blockade in Punjab was 'stage-managed'

Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Amarinder Singh, on Friday, launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, whose government, he said, had clearly 'stage-managed' the blockade that led to a serious security lapse on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's route in the state earlier this month.

Amarinder Singh said he had earlier passed the same bridge, where the Prime Minister had been stuck for a long duration, and there was no blockade there. On January 5, the Prime Minister's rally in Ferozepur had to be cancelled due to a security lapse after some protesters blocked a route and forced his convoy to spend about 20 minutes on a flyover. The Prime Minister was en route to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala when the incident happened.

"Clearly, the Channi government had instructed the police not to remove the farmers who were stopping BJP buses from reaching the spot," Amarinder Singh said.

Describing the incident as a major security lapse which no Constitutional head should ever have to face, and which could easily have become a threat to the Prime Minister's life given the proximity to the international border, the former Chief Minister said that instead of taking a defiant stand, Channi should have issued an unequivocal apology.

"We are a sensitive border state and Pakistan's ISI is always looking to create trouble here," he said, asserting that "one can never take any chances".

Labelling Channi as a 'total failure', the PLC chief said the new Chief Minister has done nothing except indulge in postings and transfers since taking over.