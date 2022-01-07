PM Modi's security breach: FIR lodged, Home Ministry summons 13 officials

The investigating agencies have become alert about the recent lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab and the matter is being probed with full depth. The Home Ministry team went to Ferozepur and recreated the incident. After this, the Ferozepur police has started investigating the matter by registering an FIR against unknown people at the Kulgarhi police station.

The Punjab Police has registered a case against unknown people under section 283 of IPC. Those who stopped the PM's convoy had confirmed this by making their own video, which was shown by Zee Media Network in its investigation. The Bharatiya Kisan Union gathered a crowd by calling people to block the path of PM Modi with full planning.

In wake of the huge breach in security, while on one hand, a two-member team constituted by the Punjab Government is investigating, on the other hand, the investigation team constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs also reached Ferozepur. It is surprising that the police, while not taking any action against the protestors, have registered a case only against unknown people.

In this case, 13 officers of Punjab have been summoned by the Ministry of Home Affairs, including officers of DIG and SSP ranks. The ministry has given time till Saturday to the SSP to reply in this matter.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has already described the matter as a political stunt and said that it is not such a big matter as it is being blown up. In such a situation, it is clear that the police of Punjab is working under political pressure.