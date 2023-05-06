Search icon
PM Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls: Check routes to avoid

The roadshow, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday, would be divided into two segments; check routes to avoid here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

The BJP has scheduled a large 36-mile mega roadshow in Bengaluru on May 6 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just four days prior to the May 10 Karnataka Assembly poll. The roadshow, which is scheduled for this coming Saturday, would be divided into two segments and move through Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru South Lok Sabha districts.

The initial roadshow will travel along Suranjan Das Road, New Thippasandra Road, 12th Main Road, ESI Hospital, Domlur, MG Road, and the Brigade Road War Memorial.

Routes to avoid in morning

Commuters traveling in the morning from 8 am to 1 pm are advised to refrain from taking the following routes:

Raj Bhavan Road; Ramana Maharshi Road; Mehkri Circle; RBI Layout, JP Nagar; Rose Gardens, JP Nagar 15th Cross, 24th Main, 9th Cross; Sirsi Circle; JJ Nagar; Binny Mill Road; South End Circle; Shalini Ground; Armugam Circle; Bull Temple Road; Ramakrishna Ashrama; Uma Theatre; Chamarajpet Main Road, TR Mill; Balekayi Mandi; KP Agrahara; Magadi Main Road; Cholarapalya; MC Circle; West of Chord Road; MC Layout, 1st Cross Road, MC Layout-Nagarabhavi Road; BGS Ground; Havanur Junction; 8th Main Road and 15th Main Road, Basaveshwaranagar; Shankara Mutt Junction; Modi Hospital Road; Navarang Junction; MKK Road; Malleswaram Circle; Sampige Road and Sankey Road.

Routes to avoid in evening

As the convoy will move further, citizens are directed to avoid  Konanakunte Cross, JP Nagar and Jayanagar 4th Block, RV Road, South End Circle, Bull Temple Road, Basavanagudi, Chamrajapet, Ramakrishna Ashrama, Binny Mill Road, Magadi Road, Basaveshwara Nagar Road, Shankar mutt Road, Malleswaram, Sampige Road, Sankey Road, and Maramma Circle around 4 pm.

