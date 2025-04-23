PM Modi returned to Delhi early on Wednesday morning, after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. PM Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia following the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane, while flying back from Jeddah to New Delhi, avoided the Pakistan airspace. PM Modi returned to Delhi early on Wednesday morning, after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. PM Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia following the terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Resistance Front, a local offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for the attack.

India Today reported that PM Modi's flight, IAF Boeing 777-300 (K7067), while flying to Jeddah, flew over Pakistan airspace. However, while returning, the plane avoided Pakistani airspace after PM Modi urgently cut his visit short and flew back to Delhi after the Pahalgam terror attack.

For the unversed, after his return to Delhi, PM Modi held an emergency briefing with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. At 6 pm today, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is also scheduled to hold a meeting.

PM Modi was in Saudi Arabia when the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam took place. Rebuking the attack, PM Modi pledged that those involved in the massacre would not be spared.

The PM wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger."