PM Modi’s photo removed from COVID-19 vaccine certificates in 5 poll-bound states

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare has decided to remove the name and photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the COVID-19 vaccine certification that is being issued in the five poll-bound states amid the upcoming assembly elections 2022.

These changes come just a day after the Assembly elections were announced in five states in the country- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, and Goa- and the Model Code of Conduct was implemented across these states.

In order to remove PM Modi’s name and photo from the vaccine certificates in these five states, the Health Ministry has applied necessary filters on the CoWIN platform, as reported by news agency PTI. These filters were applied on Saturday when the election dates were announced.

An official source said, “The Health Ministry has applied necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five poll-bound states because of the model code of conduct coming into force.”

The Election Commission had announced the schedule for the upcoming polls in the five states on Saturday, January 8. As per the schedule, the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases.

The counting of the votes in all these five states will take place on March 10, according to the EC. As soon as the schedule was announced, the Model Code of Conduct came into place across these five states for all candidates, governments, and political parties.

The Health Ministry had taken a similar step back in March 2021 when polls were being conducted in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry, on the advice of the Election Commission after complaints were raised by some political parties.

The commission has further banned physical political rallies in the five poll-bound states till January 15, in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country. This ban on rallies, roadshows, and padayatra will be further reviewed by the EC on January 15.