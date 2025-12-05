FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'

INDIA

PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'

PM Modi's gives peace message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said, 'India is not neutral..., on the side of peace.' Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'
PM Modi's gives peace message to Russian President Vladimir Putin. While calling President Putin a 'visionary leader', PM Modi said, 'India is not neutral; it is on the side of peace'. H said, 'India is not neutral. India is on the side of peace. This is the era of peace... I am fully confident that with the efforts being made in recent days, the world will once again return to the direction of peace," PM Modi said as Putin sat beside him listening keenly.'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in India for a two-day visit to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi and Russian president are holding bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. PM Modi says visionary leader takes relationships far, with India-Russia as finest example. said, "I believe that the role we played in 2001 is a perfect example of how a visionary leader thinks — where they begin and how far they can take relationships. India–Russia relations are the finest example of this.'

He added that the world will again return to the directions of peace.  'Since the Ukraine crisis began, we have been in constant discussion. From time to time, you too, as a true friend, have kept us informed about everything. I believe that trust is a great strength, and I have discussed this matter with you many times and also presented it before the world. The welfare of nations lies in the path of peace. Together, we will lead the world towards that path. I am fully confident that with the efforts being made in recent days, the world will once again return to the direction of peace,' he said.

