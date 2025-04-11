Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key plotter of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, was successfully extradited to India from the US on Thursday, i.e., April 10. Earlier today, Rana was produced before a Delhi court which granted him 18 days of NIA custody.

Meanwhile, an old statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2011, back when the Congress-led UPA government was in power, has gone viral. Shared on 'X', PM Modi, who was the-then Gujarat Chief Minister, was speaking to reporters.

"A court in America's Chicago has ordered to free Rana. This has raised a new question for every power and every government fighting against terrorism. I hope that the Indian government will immediately give its response to the issue", he said.

The-then Gujarat Chief Minister asserted that the Indian government should raise its voice against America. "The Indian government should raise its voice against America and take tough decisions against America's attitude towards Pakistan. This is the need of the hour. Otherwise, one after the other, criminals will be swarming to America. Their cases will be heard in American courts and they will be pronounced not guilty," Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi, back in 2011, had slammed the UPA government's foreigh policy when the US cleared Rana of charges relating to his role in 26/11 attacks. Training guns at the Congress-led centre, PM Modi had wrote on 'X' (then-Twitter), "US declaring Tahawwur Rana innocent in Mumbai attack has disgraced the sovereignty of India and it is a “major foreign policy setback".

Tahawwur Rana, 64, landed in Delhi on Thursday and was immediately arrested by the NIA. He will be interrogated on the basis of three aspects - the 26/11 terror attacks plot, his Lashkar-e-Taiba links, and the involvement of Pakistani spy agency ISI, as per a report by India Today.