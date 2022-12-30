PM Modi's mother passes away at 100: A look at the life of Heeraben Modi

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 early on Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

She was admitted to Ahmedabad`s UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated.

UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre said in a statement, "Hiraba Modi passed away on December 30 at 3.30 a.m. (early morning) during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart hospital."

The Prime Minister met his mother Hiraben last time at a super-specialty hospital in Ahmedabad where she had been admitted on Wednesday.

Born on 18 June, 1923, Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during his visits to Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraba Modi, celebrated her 100th birthday on June 18, 2022. This year, on her birthday PM in his blog titled ‘Mother’ - had written: “Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year. If my father had been alive, he too would have celebrated his 100th birthday last week. 2022 is a special year as my mother’s centenary year is starting, and my father would have completed his.”

“I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past,” the blog read.

