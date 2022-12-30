PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away: HM Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath lead tributes

File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraba, died at the age of 100 on Friday morning. She breathed her last at around 3.30 am. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's U N Mehta Hospital.

Narendra Modi tweeted early this morning. "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid his condolences to PM Modi on the demise of his mother Heeraba.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to PM Modi's mother

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed grief, Rajnath highlighted the value of a mother in one`s life and said that its void is "impossible to fill"."I am deeply pained by the passing away of Hira Ba, mother of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one`s life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" the Defence Minister tweeted.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also condoled the death of the Prime Minister`s mother passed away at 100, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life."Deeply saddened by the passing away of Hon`ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi`s mother Pujya Hiraba. Pujya Hiraba was an epitome of generosity, simplicity, hard work and high values of life. I pray that God rest her soul in peace. AUM Shanti," Patel tweeted, roughly translated from Gujarati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to embark on a visit to West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, may join the events through video conferencing, sources said on Friday."PM Modi has left for Ahmedabad, flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange & meeting of National Ganga Council to be held as per plan. PM Modi may join through Video Conference," sources said.

(with inputs from ANI)