PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi hospitalised in Ahmedabad after health deteriorates

PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has reportedly been hospitalised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Reports claim that Heeraben Modi’s health condition has deteriorated recently, which is why she has been placed under medical observation.

According to media reports, PM Modi’s aged mother has been taken to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, after her health condition was described as serious. The exact reason for her hospitalisation has been revealed yet by the hospital.

The UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad issued an official release, saying "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable."

Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable, says the hospital pic.twitter.com/D6N4PF2FGC — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

It must be noted that PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi turned 100 this year, and the prime minister also visited his mother earlier this year in Gandhinagar when he was campaigning in the state for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022.

PM Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Damodar Modi was also admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening when his car met with an accident. His family had sustained minor injuries and the Modi family is currently receiving treatment for their wounds.

According to Zee News, the health condition of Heeraben Modi is currently stable, and she is under medical observation.

It is being speculated that PM Narendra Modi will go to Ahmedabad, Gujarat to meet his mother and visit her in the hospital, but the same has not been confirmed by the PMO yet.

