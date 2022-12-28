Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi hospitalised in Ahmedabad after health deteriorates

Reports claim that PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has been hospitalised in Gujarat as her health condition has deteriorated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 02:18 PM IST

PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi hospitalised in Ahmedabad after health deteriorates
PM Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi has reportedly been hospitalised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Reports claim that Heeraben Modi’s health condition has deteriorated recently, which is why she has been placed under medical observation.

According to media reports, PM Modi’s aged mother has been taken to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad, after her health condition was described as serious. The exact reason for her hospitalisation has been revealed yet by the hospital.

The UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad issued an official release, saying "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahemdabad and her health condition is stable."

 

 

It must be noted that PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi turned 100 this year, and the prime minister also visited his mother earlier this year in Gandhinagar when he was campaigning in the state for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022.

PM Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Damodar Modi was also admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening when his car met with an accident. His family had sustained minor injuries and the Modi family is currently receiving treatment for their wounds.

According to Zee News, the health condition of Heeraben Modi is currently stable, and she is under medical observation.

It is being speculated that PM Narendra Modi will go to Ahmedabad, Gujarat to meet his mother and visit her in the hospital, but the same has not been confirmed by the PMO yet.

READ | DNA Explainer: Amid Covid BF.7 scare, know difference between herd and hybrid immunity in India

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Urvashi Rautela sets internet on fire in stunning pink dress, fans compare her to Kylie Jenner
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Moving In With Malaika, Freddy, Govinda Naam Mera, Glass Onion: OTT releases streaming in December 2022
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
New Year 2023: Himachal Pradesh government allows eateries to open round the clock
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.