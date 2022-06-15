PM Modi's mission mode: Home Ministry begins process of central government recruitment for 10 lakh vacancies

File photo

Mere hours after the important announcement made by the Prime Minister’s office, the Union Home Ministry initiated the steps to fill up vacancies in its various departments on a "mission mode". Candidates will now be able to seek the steps of recruitment through the Home Ministry.

The Home Ministry initiated the hiring process for lakhs of central government jobs open to Indian citizens in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to recruit 10 lakh people in all central government departments over the next year and a half.

The announcement of the 10 lakh government job openings was made after PM Modi conducted a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office or PMO said.

A Home Ministry spokesperson further wrote on Twitter, “In line with instructions of PM @narendramodi to carry out 10 lakh recruitments in all GOI Deptts and Ministries over a period of 1.5 yrs, Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated steps to fill up vacancies in Mission Mode.”

This comes as good news for all those who are looking to apply for jobs in the central government. The lakhs of vacancies will be spread out through government sectors and ministries, and the recruitment process for the same will be notified by departments soon.

The Centre's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. The Congress party and other opposition leaders have been slamming BJP for the rising inflation and unemployment in the country for the past few weeks.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the Prime Minister has taken a significant people-centric decision, which will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India's youngsters.

“A significant people-centric decision by PM Sh @narendramodi that will further strengthen the employment scenario and bring a lot of cheer and optimism for India's youth. Employment to 10 lakh people by the Government in a mission mode in the next 1.5 years,” he said in a tweet.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi makes late night visit to hospital ahead of ED questioning, know why