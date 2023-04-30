Search icon
PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Top quotes from Prime Minister’s monthly radio show

PM Modi conducted the 100th episode of his monthly radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, and here are the top quotes from the 100th episode of the show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 01:02 PM IST

PM Modi hosts 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation during the 100th episode of his radio show Mann Ki Baat, marking the centennial of his national radio show which airs every month on All India Radio. The 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat was also aired worldwide, being telecasted in the official UN headquarters in New York.

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut off from people, as per PTI inputs.

Modi said "Mann ki Baat" gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him. On the landmark episode of Mann Ki Baat, here are some top quotes from PM Modi’s radio show.

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India's positivity and people.”

He said, “In every episode of Mann Ki Baat, the service and capabilities of fellow citizens have inspired others. Every citizen becomes an inspiration for another in this program. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next one.”

The prime minister further said, “India is chairing G20 this year. This is another reason that along with education our resolve has strengthened to further enrich our diverse global cultures.”

“On October 3, 2014, the day of the Vijaya Dashami festival, all of us together started the journey of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Vijaya Dashami is the festival of victory of good over evil. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has also become a unique festival of goodness and positivity for the country’s people. A festival that comes every month, keenly awaited by all of us. We celebrate positivity,” PM Modi said.

Thanking the public for their support throughout the Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi said, “This programme has ensured that I am never cut off from you.”

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | 100th episode of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: UN broadcast, date, time and more details; 5 top points

