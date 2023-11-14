Headlines

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

Subrata Roy, Sahara Group founder, dies at 75 after prolonged illness

PM Modi's Jharkhand visit today: Roadshow, project launch planned for next 2 days

Meet shepherd's son, Class 12 topper who fought the odds and cracked NEET, scored...

You’re finally free: 'Joey' Matt LeBlanc's heartbreaking post for 'Chandler' Matthew Perry leaves Friends fans in tears

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: What will Uttarkashi tunnel collapse rescue team plan to do next as initial strategy fails?

PM Modi's Jharkhand visit today: Roadshow, project launch planned for next 2 days

Meet shepherd's son, Class 12 topper who fought the odds and cracked NEET, scored...

8 side effects of camphor

7 benefits of eating oranges daily

7 tips to prevent dengue

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

You’re finally free: 'Joey' Matt LeBlanc's heartbreaking post for 'Chandler' Matthew Perry leaves Friends fans in tears

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

'Heart of gold': Salman Khan hosts Tiger 3's special screening for kids, interacts with little fans, videos go viral

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi's Jharkhand visit today: Roadshow, project launch planned for next 2 days

In view of the roadshow, traffic restrictions were imposed along the stretch from the airport to Raj Bhavan, the route being undertaken by the PM, from 8pm to 10.30pm.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a 10-km roadshow in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi around 10pm on Tuesday. The roadshow began amid tight security soon after Modi landed at the Birsa Munda airport in a special aircraft, officials said.

Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the stretch to greet the PM. Modi is on a two-day Jharkhand visit beginning on the eve of tribal icon Birsa Munda's birth anniversary that also happens to be Jharkhand's statehood day on November 15. The PM was welcomed by Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the airport.

In view of the roadshow, traffic restrictions were imposed along the stretch from the airport to Raj Bhavan, the route being undertaken by the PM, from 8pm to 10.30pm. The entire route from the airport to Raj Bhavan and from Governor's House to Birsa Munda Old Jail have been declared as no fly zone for drones from 6pm on Tuesday to 11pm on Wednesday, district administration officials said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Find out the best range of lip balms, get them under 400

This IAS officer worked in UN, quit civil services to make films, won National Award, but debut film flopped when...

IND vs NZ, WC 2023: David Beckham adds star power as Rohit, Virat, Team India get ready for crucial semi-final

Kareena Kapoor reacts to her controversy with Ameesha Patel on Koffee With Karan, netizens say 'Bebo is spice we need'

Badshah breaks silence on dating rumours with Mrunal Thakur: 'Jaisa aap soch rahe hain...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE